Sept 29 Triumph Corporation Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 100 percent stake in DIGITALIO, which is engaged in information technology business, for 170 million yen

* Says its unit plans to buy 78.1 percent stake in DG Technologies, Inc., an information technology firm, for 78.1 million yen

* Say effective date on Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FNVQd4; goo.gl/y1WOLY

