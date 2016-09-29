UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Pickles Corp :
* Says co's sub-subsidiary Food Label Co Ltd plans to merge with co's subsidiary Food Label Holdings Co Ltd, effective on Dec. 1
* Says Food Label Holdings will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ccf5cy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources