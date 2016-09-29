Sept 29 Line Corp :

* Says the co to buy about 110,000 new shares of Snow Corp in its private placement, to raise stake in it to 25 percent from 0 percent

* Says Snow Corp is a wholly owned unit of Naver Corp , which is engaged in development and operation of APP, based in South Korea

* Says payment date in mid October

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7favOZ

