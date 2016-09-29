Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 China TransInfo Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up an industry innovation JV in Beijing with partners
* Says the JV to be mainly engaged in consulting, information service and software business
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the co to hold a 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PGL67A
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)