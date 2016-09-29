Sept 29 China TransInfo Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up an industry innovation JV in Beijing with partners

* Says the JV to be mainly engaged in consulting, information service and software business

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the co to hold a 30 percent stake in it

