Sept 29 Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen technology firm Swiftpass for about 1.8 billion yuan ($269.93 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 570 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cDyiU0

