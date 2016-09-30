Sept 30 SHIFT Inc :

* Says it plans to buy 66.67 percent stake of shares (200 shares) in MethodoLogic Inc, at an undisclosed price, on Sept. 30

* Says co will hold a 66.67 percent stake in MethodoLogic after transaction up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mQ8weW

