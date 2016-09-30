Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 SHIFT Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 66.67 percent stake of shares (200 shares) in MethodoLogic Inc, at an undisclosed price, on Sept. 30
* Says co will hold a 66.67 percent stake in MethodoLogic after transaction up from 0 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mQ8weW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)