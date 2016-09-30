UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Joy Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says the co was imposed fine of T$200,000 by Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau, due to its violation of air pollution Law
* Says the persons who are responsible for environmental protection were forced to attend an two-hour environmental lecture
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Lofyxo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources