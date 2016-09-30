UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Sanden Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to sell properties in Tokyo, including 941.06 square meters land and 2,643.19 square meters building, on Nov. 2
* Says the selling price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ubls5H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources