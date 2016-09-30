Sept 30 Kuraudia Co Ltd :

* Says it to establish a wholly owned subsidiary on Sep. 28 as successor preparatory company for the company's transition to holding company with effective date of Sep. 1, 2017

* Says it to transfer planning, manufacturing, sale and rental of wedding gown related business and marriage partner introduction service business to the successor preparatory company on Sep. 1, 2017

* Says it to change company name to KURAUDIA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD on Sep. 1, 2017

