Sept 30 Dream Vision Co Ltd :

* Says it signed 100 million yen worth letter of credit contract

* Says the contract effective during the period from Sep. 30, 2016 to Sep. 30, 2017

* Says interest rate at 2.875 percent

* Says the proceeds to be used as working capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VvxpE5

