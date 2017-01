Sept 30 Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd :

* Says it signed special overdraft contract of 3 billion yen on Sep. 30, with executable period of three years from Sep. 30, 2016 to Sep. 30, 2019, for detached condominium land acquisition funds

* Says it signed term loan agreement of 2 billion yen on Sep. 30, with executable period of one year from Sep. 30, 2016 to Sep. 30, 2017, for business funds

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XGGkW8

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)