Sept 30 Chiyoda Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 202,300 shares for 484.3 million yen in total in September

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 8

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 640,500 shares for 1.49 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30

