UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd :
* Says its unit to sell about 10 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co., Ltd. to Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
* Says transaction price $330 million
* Says transaction will effective on Dec. 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tXqGYq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources