Sept 30 Shenzhen Sunline Tech :

* Says it will sell 92 percent stake in a Hangzhou-based financial information service subsidiary to a Shenzhen-based innovation industry investment limited partnership for 231.2 million yuan

* Says it will sell 8 percent stake in the subsidiary to an individual for 20.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PrjmHK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)