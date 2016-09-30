Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Shenzhen Sunline Tech :
* Says it will sell 92 percent stake in a Hangzhou-based financial information service subsidiary to a Shenzhen-based innovation industry investment limited partnership for 231.2 million yuan
* Says it will sell 8 percent stake in the subsidiary to an individual for 20.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PrjmHK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)