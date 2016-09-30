Sept 30 Unity Opto Technology :

* Says it will issue 58 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$14 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loans

