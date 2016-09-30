Sept 30 Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 744.8 million yuan ($111.68 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on October 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dc5SDE; bit.ly/2cFUGRF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)