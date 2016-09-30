UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd
* Says bus making unit violated rules on green car subsidies, punished by China's Ministry of Finance
* Says Ministry of Finance will recover 207.9 million yuan ($31.17 million) subsidies and its bus unit will be fined 62.4 million yuan
* Says share trade to resume on October 10
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2dq7paD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources