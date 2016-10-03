Oct 3 Wacom :

* Says it repurchased 106,400 shares for 33.7 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11 and Aug. 5

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.2 million shares for 752.2 million yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RtdRRB

