Oct 3 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up a joint venture in Suzhou with Guangdong Ever Bright Group Co Ltd

* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in R&D, production and sale of precision moulds and parts business, with a registered capital amount of 70 million yuan

* Says the co to invest 21 million yuan into the joint venture to hold 30 percent

Source text: goo.gl/oDykCQ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)