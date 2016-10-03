Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 3 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up a joint venture in Suzhou with Guangdong Ever Bright Group Co Ltd
* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in R&D, production and sale of precision moulds and parts business, with a registered capital amount of 70 million yuan
* Says the co to invest 21 million yuan into the joint venture to hold 30 percent
Source text: goo.gl/oDykCQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)