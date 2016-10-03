Oct 3 TOPBI International Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.44 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.98 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Nov. 24

* Last date before book closure Nov. 25 with book closure period from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30

* Record date Nov. 30

* Cash dividend payment date Dec. 23

