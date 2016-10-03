Oct 3 Ryosan :

* Says it repurchased 128,400 shares for 402.6 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 628,300 shares for 1.93 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30

