UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Pia :
* Says it repurchased 12,700 shares for 27.5 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 51,500 shares for 110 million yen in total as of Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cTKDfo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources