UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Quantum Hi-Tech China Biological Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to fluctuate by 5 percent to -15 percent, or to be 46.8 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 55.1 million yuan
Source text: goo.gl/yh1sZS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources