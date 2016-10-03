Oct 3 Tsukada Global Holdings :

* Says it repurchased 87,900 shares for 60 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 16

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 791,200 shares for 562.6 million yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7vBcva

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)