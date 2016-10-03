Oct 3 Oomitsu :

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 70,000 shares of its stock at the price of 765 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 4

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Le5s7A

