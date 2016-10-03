Oct 3 First Steamship and Sandmartin International Holdings :

* First Steamship's subsidiary First Mariner Capital Ltd. will buy 655.8 million to 874.4 million shares (25 percent stake) of Sandmartin International Holdings at up to HK$100 million

* First Mariner Capital Ltd. will hold 25 percent stake in Sandmartin International Holdings after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bLzJrj

Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)