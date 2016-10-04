Oct 4 Oricon :

* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 20.8 million yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 17

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 531,200 shares for 118.6 million yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UFyQFR

