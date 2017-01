Oct 4 Tri-Stage :

* Says it will buy 216,600 shares of PT. MERDIS INTERNATIONAL at 1.32 billion yen in total from Kim Kyung Hyun in Dec.

* Says it will raise stake in PT. MERDIS INTERNATIONAL to 74 perent from 37.3 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JQ9zKK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)