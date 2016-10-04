Oct 4 Techfirm Holdings :

* Says it will set up a JV in Tokyo with SANKI Co Ltd

* Says the JV with registered capital of 30 million yen will be engaged in planning, development and sale of software

* Says it will hold 14 percent stake and SANKI will hold 71 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SQyFEl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)