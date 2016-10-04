UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 4 Golf Do :
* Says it set up a wholly owned subsidiary for management of relaxation salon in Saitama on Oct. 3
* Says the new subsidiary signed a franchise agreement for relaxation salon business operation with Saitama-based relaxation salon management company
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5B3lkG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources