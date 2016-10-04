Oct 4 Taiwan Enterprise Cayman :

* Says it will issue 40 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$5 per share for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3bglM0

