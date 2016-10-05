BRIEF-Dentas to sell entire 100 pct stake in Hokkaido dental tech firm
* Says the co plans to entire 100 percent stake in Hokkaido-based dental tech firm on Jan. 31
Oct 5 Medipost Co Ltd :
* Says it receives a patent on Oct. 4, for composition for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of disease related to cells expressing IL-8 or GRO-alpha, comprising UCB-MSCs
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome