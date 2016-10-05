WRAPUP 7-U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests, criticism
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests
Oct 5 KMH Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with three wholly owned subsidiaries, which were mainly engage in online content business
* Merger effective date of Dec. 6 and registered date of Dec. 8
Source text: goo.gl/CzclnF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests
NEW YORK, Jan 29 The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said all Delta Air Lines Inc's domestic flights were grounded until 0100 GMT after a request from the company due to an "automation issue."
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: