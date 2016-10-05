Oct 5 Barunson :

* Says it will merge with a film making firm, with merger rate of 1 : 11.4331860 between the co and the film making film

* Says 114,331 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Dec. 5 and registered date of Dec. 6

