Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Says it repurchased 2.5 million shares for 9.77 billion yen in total in September
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.97 million shares for 26.51 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Cpuuoy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)