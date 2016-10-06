Oct 6 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 335,200 shares for 1.67 billion yen in total in September

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 25

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 458,400 shares for 2.25 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30

