UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 1.2 million shares for 2.20 billion yen in total in September
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 4.0 million shares for 7.34 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/L8oQ9d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources