Oct 6 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 1.2 million shares for 2.20 billion yen in total in September

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 4.0 million shares for 7.34 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30

