UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Maruyoshi Center Inc :
* Says Fumiaki Satake's stake in the co is lowered to 0 percent, from 15 percent
* Says Mutsuko Satake's stake in the co is raised to 12.4 percent, from 2.7 percent
* Says the former chairman of the board, Fumiaki Satake, passed away on Dec. 4, 2015
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AyrDXC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources