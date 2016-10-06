Oct 6 Maruyoshi Center Inc :

* Says Fumiaki Satake's stake in the co is lowered to 0 percent, from 15 percent

* Says Mutsuko Satake's stake in the co is raised to 12.4 percent, from 2.7 percent

* Says the former chairman of the board, Fumiaki Satake, passed away on Dec. 4, 2015

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AyrDXC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)