Oct 6 Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to transfer part of its real estate brokerage business to its wholly owned unit Daito Building Management Co Ltd

* Says the co plans to set up new wholly owned unit in Tokyo to take over its building leasing business and to hold overseas units' stock

* Says restructuring effective date on May 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/67eaPz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)