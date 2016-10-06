Oct 6 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 8 Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with ABION Inc, which is mainly engage in research and development of biological pharmaceutical business

* Says merger rate of 1:4.4774096 between the company and ABION

* Says 42.4 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of April 3, 2017 and registered date of April 5, 2017

