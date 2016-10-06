BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 8 Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with ABION Inc, which is mainly engage in research and development of biological pharmaceutical business
* Says merger rate of 1:4.4774096 between the company and ABION
* Says 42.4 million new shares will be issued for the merger
* Says expected merger effective date of April 3, 2017 and registered date of April 5, 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.