Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 DeNA Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up new unit to take over its business of DeNA Shopping and its controlling subsidiary's business of au shopping mall
* Says the co and the subsidiary to hold 50 percent stake in the new unit respectively after the establishment
* Says it will sell the entire stake in the new unit to KDDI Corp on Dec. 28, for 6.3 billion yen in total
* Says the co and the subsidiary to get 3.15 billion yen respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RPymgY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)