BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Public Service (DPS):
* The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the DEC and the Department of Public Service (DPS) will conduct a comprehensive review of Friday's oil spill event at the Indian Point Energy Center, as directed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
* The DEC says the review is part of the ongoing DPS investigation into the operational reliability and safety of the aging nuclear power plant
Governor Cuomo has long opposed the continued operation of Indian Point because it is located in the heavily populated New York metropolitan area.
Entergy, the plants owner, meanwhile is seeking licenses from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to keep operating the plant in the future. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.