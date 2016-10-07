SEOUL, Oct 7 Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd issued an invitation to bid, seeking a total of 41,600 tonnes of Australian wheat for arrival by Feb. 15, 2017 via tenders. The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, according to the ITB. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 36,000 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 3,800 Australian Hard min. 11.5 1,800 Australian Premium Wheat min 10.5 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)