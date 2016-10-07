Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 45 million yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Oct. 7
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 108,500 shares for 47.9 million yen in total as of Oct. 7
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability