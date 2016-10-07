Oct 7 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 45 million yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Oct. 7

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 108,500 shares for 47.9 million yen in total as of Oct. 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UjLhwc

