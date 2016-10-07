Oct 7 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Says the co to issue 9th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 4 billion yen through public offering

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen

* Says interest rate of 0.47 percent

* Says maturity on Oct. 16, 2026

* Says subscription date on Oct. 7 and payment date on Oct. 17

* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayments

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1lvQZX

