Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says the co to issue 9th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 4 billion yen through public offering
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen
* Says interest rate of 0.47 percent
* Says maturity on Oct. 16, 2026
* Says subscription date on Oct. 7 and payment date on Oct. 17
* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayments
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1lvQZX
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability