Oct 7 Cheoum & C Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1 (0.5 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Oct. 25

* Total amount 6.3 million bonus shares

* Listing date of Nov. 17 for the bonus shares

