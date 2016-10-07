Oct 7 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Oct. 27

* Total amount of 11.4 million bonus shares

* Listing date of Nov. 15 for the bonus shares

Source text: goo.gl/kJxgyv

