Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 7 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to buy two properties in Tokyo on Nov. 1, with acquisition price of 8.5 billion yen in total
* Says it will issue 83,240 units via public offering and 4,160 units via private placement for 9.59 billion yen in total, to fund acquisition and repayments
* Says it established a commitment line valued up to 10 billion yen to fund repayments, renovation and repair work of properties and working capitals
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/75SrjG; goo.gl/sSsx1z; goo.gl/v5WvfN
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability