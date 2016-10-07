Oct 7 FDC International Hotels Corp :

* Says it will issue 5,627,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price of T$55 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 5,064,000 new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D9B3wQ

