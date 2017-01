Oct 7 MD Biomedical Inc :

* Says it to issue 700,000 shares with issue price of T$80 per share, for supplement of operating capital

* Says subscription record date is Oct. 31

* Says last date before book closure is Oct. 26

* Says book closure period from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31

* Says payment period from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dG3AKd

